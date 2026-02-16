Actor Rashmika Mandanna addressed mounting speculation regarding her marriage to co-star Vijay Deverakonda after being greeted with wedding well-wishes at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night. While the couple arrived separately, they were later seen leaving the terminal in the same vehicle, further fueling reports of an impending ceremony scheduled for later this month. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Video: Couple Rejects INR 60 Crore Offer From Netflix.

Rashmika Mandanna on Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda

As Mandanna made her way through the airport, members of the paparazzi congratulated her, with one photographer wishing her "Shaadi Mubarak" (Happy Wedding). The Pushpa star reacted with a smile and a playful shrug, neither confirming nor denying the rumours.

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Paprazzo Asking Her About Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

When asked directly about the reports, Mandanna maintained her characteristic composure. "I do not know what you are talking about," she remarked with a laugh before entering her car. This interaction follows a similar sighting earlier this month, where she was seen blushing and nodding when a paparazzo mentioned a February 26 wedding date.

Rumoured February Nuptials in Udaipur

Speculation has intensified recently with multiple reports suggesting the couple will tie the knot on February 26, 2026. The ceremony is reportedly planned as an intimate affair at a heritage palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Industry insiders suggest the event will be followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad for friends and colleagues from the film fraternity. These reports follow news of a private engagement that allegedly took place in October 2025 at Deverakonda’s residence.

Couple Reportedly Reject Netflix Deal for Wedding Video

Despite their high-profile status, the duo has remained tight-lipped about their personal lives. Recent reports indicate that the couple turned down a lucrative ₹60 crore offer from a major OTT platform for the exclusive streaming rights to their wedding.

Sources close to the actors state that they are keen to avoid a commercialised event, preferring to keep the celebration private and traditional. This cautious approach is reportedly influenced by recent legal and privacy complications faced by other high-profile celebrity couples in the industry.

How Everything Began

Mandanna and Deverakonda’s relationship has been a subject of public interest since they first shared the screen in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). While they have often shared photos from similar vacation spots and attended public events together, they have consistently referred to each other as "close friends." ‘Rana Baali’: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Reunite for Rahul Sankrityan’s Period Action Drama; Release Date Out (Watch Video).

On the professional front, fans will soon see the pair reunite in the upcoming period action drama Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

