Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) President Abu Asim Azmi on Wednesday strongly opposed the WAQF Amendment Bill 2024, stating that the government is targeting Waqf properties. The bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha, sparking criticism from various opposition leaders.

"This government will not do anything in favour of Muslims...They (govt) have their eyes on Waqf properties now. We will oppose this bill," he told ANI.

In response to the bill's tabling, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas said," Despite all our attempts, if this bill is passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, then we will start a nationwide movement against this discriminatory bill."

In Madurai, CPI MP D Raja said, "The Left parties, including the CPI, will vote against the bill."

Meanwhile, Pyare Khan, Chairman of the Maharashtra Minority Commission, expressed a different view saying that the government was going to give rights to poor Muslims.

"Till now, no government has thought about Muslims. If they had thought about it, the condition of Muslims in this country would not have been like this. Now, if the government is going to give the rights to the poor Muslims, then we should welcome it and not oppose it," Khan said.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha took up for consideration the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which incorporates suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee that examined the bill tabled in Parliament in August last year. The House also took up the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the two bills for passing in the House.

Congress member KC Venugopal accused the government of trying to bulldoze the bill, saying that they had not been given enough time to move their amendments."You are bulldozing the legislation, you need to give time for the amendments, their no time for amendments," he said.

Rijiju told the media earlier that the bill is in the interest of the country.

"Today is a historic day, and today, the Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha. This bill is being introduced in the interest of the country. Not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it. Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons," he said.

The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August last year, and a Joint Parliamentary Committee, headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, examined it.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

