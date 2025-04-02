New Delhi, April 2: Ride-hailing major Uber on Wednesday announced the launch of a new service called ‘Uber for Teens’ in India, which, the company claimed, is designed to offer safe and reliable transportation options for teenagers aged 13 to 17 years in the country.

This service has been rolled out across 37 cities in the country, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, among others. The service comes with a set of strict safety protocols, including GPS tracking, real-time ride tracking, and an in-app emergency button. “This is to ensure that both teens and their parents feel secure while using the service,” claimed the company. EV Sales in India: Ministry of Heavy Industries Achieves Sales of Over 13 Lakh Electric Vehicles in India in FY25.

A key feature of ‘Uber for Teens’ is that it allows parents to have oversight on the rides their children book. Parents can create a Teens account, which lets them request rides on behalf of their teens, track the rides in real-time, and even receive detailed ride summaries after the trip.

This adds an extra layer of security, making it easier for parents to monitor their teens’ travel. “We recognise the unique transportation challenges faced by teenagers and their families in India. With Uber for Teens, we are committed to addressing these challenges by providing a service that parents can trust, and that teens will find easy and cool to use,” said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia.

Meanwhile, a recent survey conducted by Uber revealed that 92 per cent of parents had faced challenges with finding reliable transportation options for their teens to attend activities. Safety was the biggest concern for 72 per cent of parents when it came to choosing transport for their children. MG Majestor Likely To Launch in June 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The survey also showed that many parents often had to use their own cars to take their teens to extracurricular activities or coaching classes. Specifically, 63 per cent of parents said they used their own vehicles for sports or extracurricular activities, while 61 per cent did the same for after-school coaching.

