Chandigarh, Sep 27 (PTI) The Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government on Monday appointed senior advocate Amar Preet Singh Deol as the state's advocate general.

According to a notification issued by the state's Home Department, Deol's appointment will come into effect from the date he assumes the charge of his office.

Deol is a senior advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and has been a counsel for former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, He had been representing the ex-top cop in various cases against him.

Atul Nanda had resigned as the AG after the unceremonious exit of Amarinder Singh as the Punjab chief minister.

The government was learnt to have considered earlier names of two other senior advocates for the appointment as the AG, but Deol's name was reportedly cleared by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, sources said.

After Channi took oath as Punjab chief minister a week ago, there has been a reshuffle in the top bureaucracy as well.

The Channi government had on Thursday shunted Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan and appointed Anirudh Tewari in her place.

The Congress had recently picked Charanjit Singh Channi as the leader of the state's Congress Legislative Party. He was sworn in as the chief minister last Monday.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the chief minister on Saturday amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

