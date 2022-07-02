Chennai, Jul 2 (PTI) Over two kilograms of gold worth Rs 98.55 lakh was seized at the domestic airport here and a Sri Lankan national was arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Saturday.

Acting on specific inputs, the officials intercepted the passenger who arrived here from Mumbai on Friday and recovered 11 bundles of foreign-origin gold paste concealed in his baggage, an official release said here.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Spent Rs 3,960 Crore Per Year on Rail Works in Gujarat, Six Times More Than UPA’s Rs 590 Crore, Says Amit Shah.

The gold weighed 2.13 kilograms worth Rs 98.55 lakh and was seized under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)