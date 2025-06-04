New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old man from Srinagar died under mysterious circumstances in the national capital, with his family alleging that he may have been attacked by unidentified persons.

The deceased, identified as Zubair Ahmed Bhat, had reportedly travelled to Delhi for work and was staying in the Lajpat Nagar area, police sources said.

Also Read | India Population Census To Begin From March 1, 2027, To Be Held in 2 Phases Along With Caste Enumeration.

According to the sources, police got a call about a man lying unconscious in a public park in injured condition. Police reached the spot and rushed the injured man to a hospital, where he later succumbed.

The body was sent back to Srinagar on Wednesday. Police have started further investigation into the matter to ascertain the cause of death.

Also Read | Delhi Building Collapse: Commercial Building Collapses in Rohini's Sector 7 (See Pics and Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)