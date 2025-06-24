Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], June 24 (ANI): Srinagar Police on Tuesday removed graffiti resembling a foreign flag painted on the road outside Imambara Zadibal and identified three local teenage girls as being involved in the act, according to an official statement.

Acting promptly, a police team arrived at the scene and ensured the immediate removal of the Israeli flag to uphold communal harmony and maintain public order.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Made Clear India's Stringent Policy Against Terrorism to World, Says PM Narendra Modi.

A preliminary enquiry revealed the involvement of three local teenage girls (names withheld due to their age), all students and residents of the area.

Given their age and the sensitivity of the incident, their parents were called to the police station, and the minors were counselled in their presence.

Also Read | OPSC AIO Admit Card 2025 Out at opsc.gov.in: OPSC Releases Hall Ticket for Written Exam of Assistant Industries Officer Posts, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

As per the statement, the girls were made aware of the implications of such actions and were sensitised to the importance of upholding communal harmony and responsible civic behaviour.

Legal action will follow, strictly in accordance with the juvenile justice framework.

Srinagar Police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace, public order, and communal harmony across the district.

In a separate development, Srinagar Police on Monday detained three individuals for allegedly displaying foreign flags in the Balhama area during night hours, in what officials described as a deliberate attempt to disrupt public peace.

According to the police, credible inputs and visual evidence suggested that the accused had installed flags resembling those of the United States and Israel. Following the tip-off, a thorough investigation was launched, which included ground-level verification and the questioning of multiple suspects.

Based on sustained interrogation, the involvement of three persons was confirmed. The accused were identified as Mohsin Ali Dar, son of Ali Mohammad; Bilal Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar, both residents of Balhama; and Amir Ali Dar, son of Manzoor Hussain, from Khazir Mohalla, Balhama.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the trio under relevant sections of law.

Srinagar Police reiterated its ongoing efforts to ensure communal harmony and the rule of law across the district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)