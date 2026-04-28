India News | SSB DG Chairs High-level Review Meeting, Assesses Election Preparedness Ahead of West Bengal Phase 2 Polling

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): Ahead of the second phase polling in West Bengal on April 29, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General, Sanjay Singhal, chaired a high-level review meeting in Howrah to assess election preparedness.

According to an official statement by the SSB, the meeting was attended by district force coordinators, commandants, company commanders, personnel of Central Armed Police Forces, along with IG Frontier Siliguri and DIG-cum-Nodal Officer SSB.

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"Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Sanjay Singhal reviews election preparedness for West Bengal Phase 2 at Howrah. He chaired a high-level review meeting ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections scheduled on April 29. The meeting was attended by district force coordinators, commandants, company commanders, and personnel of Central Armed Police Forces, along with IG, Frontier Siliguri and DIG and Nodal Officer SSB," SSB said in a statement.

During the meeting, the SSB DG stressed operational readiness and reaffirmed a strict zero-tolerance approach towards electoral malpractices. He also directed all personnel to ensure a fear-free environment for free, fair and peaceful elections, upholding impartiality, discipline, alertness and strict adherence to ECI guidelines.

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"He stressed operational readiness and reaffirmed a strict zero tolerance approach towards electoral malpractices. He directed all personnel to ensure a fear-free environment for free, fair and peaceful elections, upholding impartiality, discipline, alertness and strict adherence to ECI guidelines. He urged all personnel to maintain the highest standards of service in the conduct of election duties," the statement added.

West Bengal is set to go to polls across 142 constituencies in the second phase on April 29, after campaigning concluded on Monday.

The state recorded a voter turnout of 93.2 per cent in the first phase of polling, a record-breaking figure that has led both the TMC and BJP to claim electoral advantage.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The results will be declared on May 4, along with Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)