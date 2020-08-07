Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Bihar Government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the transfer petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty is "misconceived and not maintainable".

Bihar Government, in its affidavit before the Supreme Court, has said that the state government has the jurisdiction to investigate the matter.

The affidavit also states that the submission of the petitioner (Rhea Chakraborty) that the entire cause of action arose in Mumbai and the State of Bihar has no jurisdiction to register FIR is liable to be rejected in view of the provisions under Section 179 of CrPC.

Bihar government also stated in its affidavit that the petitioner, Rhea Chakraborty, has not mentioned anything to substantiate bias except for the general and bald allegation that the complaint has been lost due to influence of the informant of the case.

Therefore, in the absence of any substantiated bias, merely on the apprehension of bias cannot ipso facto be a ground for transfer of criminal proceedings, the affidavit filed by the Bihar Government before the Apex Court stated.

Shruti Modi, business manager of Sushant has been asked to appear before the ED today. While Siddharth Pithani, has been asked to appear before the agency on Saturday in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Rhea has requested that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, said Satish Maneshinde, Rhea's lawyer on her being summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier sent a recommendation to the Central Government for CBI investigation in the case filed in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Days after Rajput's death, Rhea Chakraborty said she was the "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case.

Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation to Mumbai in the FIR registered against her in Patna. (ANI)

