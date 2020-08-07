New Delhi, August 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy today through a live video conference. The address would start at 11 am on Friday.

It is being organized by the University Grants Commission, UGC and Ministry of Human Resource Development, MHRD. PM Modi’s address would begin at 11 am. PM Narendra Modi Welcomes New National Education Policy 2020, Says It Will Transform Millions of Lives in the Times to Come.

Last month, PM Narendra Modi had welcomed the approval of the National Education Policy 2020 and said it will transform millions of lives. This is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the thirty-four-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986. Highlights of National Educational Policy 2020.

PM Modi to Deliver Inaugural Address at Conclave:

PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ to deliver inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ at 11 AM today, 7th August. https://t.co/7oL4Rz4oDL via NaMo App pic.twitter.com/bSPSapWM0j — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 7, 2020

Watch PM Modi's Address on ANI:

#WATCH live: PM Modi addresses ‘Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy’ https://t.co/z1vYRuV6na — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

The conclave would discuss various new initiatives that have been introduced under the new National Education Policy announced by the government in the past week.

The conclave would also be attended by the Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre, vice-chancellors, principals and heads of various higher education institutes. Check out the tweet done by the PM on the subject.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).