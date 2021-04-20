Chennai, Apr 20 (PTI) DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday expressed concern over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi testive positive for coronavirus and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition also urged everyone to take all precautions and stay safe.

"Deeply concerned to hear that former President of Indian National Congress and Member of Parliament, brother @RahulGandhi has tested positive for #COVID19," Stalin said in a tweet.

"I wish him a quick recovery to full health," he added.

Gandhi had earlier on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID," the 50-year old posted on Twitter.PTI SA

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)