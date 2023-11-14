New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of BJP's election campaign will again visit poll-bound Rajasthan this week, with a huge rally in Barmer on Wednesday, and Bharatpur and Nagaur later on Saturday.

BJP party President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Rajasthan with each addressing four and five rallies or roadshows, respectively, their itinerary document showed. While Nadda will cover the Dausa, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer districts, Shah will visit Tonk, Rajsamand, Bundi, and Ajmer districts.

BJP President JP Nadda will release the election manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra' in Jaipur this Thursday.

BJP's principal competitor in Rajasthan is Congress, which is presently ruling the western Indian state. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Ashok Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Party sources earlier told ANI that the manifesto may encompass relief measures for government employees addressing wage disparities, support for unorganised sector workers, and expansion of the Devnarayan scheme for religious site development.

The manifesto may also include five dozen commitments, such as free education up to post-graduation for students, and providing gas cylinders to families covered under the Ujjwala and Ladli Sister schemes for Rs 450, said party sources.

BJP manifesto committee comprises Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Coordinator Ghanshyam Tiwari, Co-coordinator Kirodi Lal Meena, National Minister Alka Singh Gurjar, former Deputy Speaker Rao Rajendra Singh, former Central Minister Subhash Maharia, Prabhulal Saini, and Rakhil Rathore, among others.

Approximately one crore suggestions and forms have been collected from across Rajasthan for the BJP manifesto.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be done on December 3. (ANI)

