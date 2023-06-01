Panaji, Jun 1 (PTI) The third meeting of the Startup20 Engagement Group, part of India's G20 presidency, will take place in Goa on June 3-4, an official said on Thursday.

Startup20 serves as a prime opportunity to foster collaboration, exchange ideas, and shape the future of start ups and entrepreneurship on a global scale, he said.

"The meeting, which will embrace the spirit of 'Sankalpana', a Sanskrit term for collective resolve, brings together international delegates and experienced members of the Indian start up ecosystem. The focal point of the meeting will be to build consensus on the Draft Policy Communique, which the Startup20 recently published asking public for feedback," he added.

"The meeting will feature a start up showcase, talks as part of the Startup20 series, cultural experiences and discussions on the implementation and benefits of the ideas outlined in the document," the official said.

The Goa Sankalpana event will offer various stimulating sessions, including presentations by task forces on the final policy communiqué, closed group country huddles, closed-door HoD meetings, the official said.

"Startup20 recognizes the vital role that start ups play in driving economic growth and development. It aims to foster global economic growth, enhance international cooperation, and address pressing global challenges," he informed.

