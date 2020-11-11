Machilipatnam (AP), Nov 11 (PTI) The state government has permitted the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board to call for tenders for the first phase of work for the Machilipatnam deep sea port, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramayya said.

The minister said that the AP government has pledged to extend support of Rs 1,000 crore to commence the first phase of the proposed port on 'Landlord Model' in Krishna district, and has issued a government order for it.

The AP Maritime Board will provide Rs 90 crore towards balance acquisition of land, to an extent of 225 acres, required for phase one for the creation of infrastructure facilities.

The state government has also permitted the AP Maritime Board to raise, with its support, the debt to the tune of Rs 4,745 crore.

The first phase consists of development of six berths -- four general, one coal and one container -- which will come up on the 800 acres and a target of 36 months has been set to complete the construction, he added.

According to government order issued on November 9, the state government has accorded administrative sanction approving the Detailed Project Report prepared by M/s RITES for the development of the first phase of the project at an estimated cost of Rs 5,835 crore.

