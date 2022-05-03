Bengaluru, May 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said those who are in trouble due to the professional investigation into various issues are criticising the 'impartial and fearless' police.

The statement came a day after the Congress accused Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan of allegedly shielding some accused in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, which was unearthed recently. Narayan dismissed the allegation as baseless.

"Today the police is doing a good job. It is functioning fearlessly and impartially. They are investigating every scam in a professional manner, due to which some people are in trouble. Those in problem are talking ill of the police. They are scared," Bommai said at the inauguration of the Nrupathunga University and the groundbreaking of its new academic block.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Jnanendra, Ashwath Narayan and the Director General of the Police Praveen Sood were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Bommai said, "We are not against any individual but we are only against crime. No one should give shelter to the criminals. Those who are in trouble speak in a different tone."

Several officials were accused of being involved in the irregularities in the recruitment exam held in October last year for filling up 545 PSI posts.

The Bommai government annulled the examination following alleged large-scale irregularities to fill the posts. So far more than 30 people have been arrested in connection with the case while 10 are absconding. It is alleged that the candidates paid Rs 75 lakh to Rs 80 lakh to get selected.

Hailing the new National Education Policy, which has been introduced by the Union government, Bommai said it will bring a revolutionary changes in the education sector.

He said the NEP addresses three core areas-Education, Employment and Empowerment.

The Chief Minister said the Nrupathunga University is the symbol of the change in the education system.

