Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the state government to set up a Special Task Force to combat drug abuse and organized crime in the state.

"The Himachal Pradesh Government has taken a significant decision towards combating drug abuse and dismantling organized crime networks by establishing a Special Task Force (STF) under the leadership of Additional Director General of Police or Inspector General of Police. This initiative aims to make the state drug-free and foster a healthy and civilized society," an official release read.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that drug abuse has become a global challenge requiring stringent measures. He said "The state government has enacted laws to curb this menace including provisions for confiscating the properties of offenders involved in drug trafficking."

"The STF will be equipped with a dedicated commando force, with personnel undergoing specialized training on anti-narcotics and organized crime in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau. Half of the STF personnel will be recruited specifically for this purpose, while the remaining staff will be drawn from the existing Police Department," the release read.

The primary objectives of the STF include disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking networks, taking action against drug kingpins and organized gangs, and strengthening intelligence gathering through faster forensic protocols. The task force will conduct coordinated raids, seize illicit assets linked to the drug trade, and implement preventive detention of habitual offenders.

"Community engagement will be enhanced through initiatives like the "Him Veer" program and "Him Dost," along with statewide awareness campaigns in schools and colleges. To ensure swift justice, the Government plans to establish special courts for NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases and focus on fast-track investigations and prosecutions," the Chief Minister said.

The STF will independently register and investigate cases through STF Police Stations or in collaboration with local police and special units at the range, district, or subdivision level. It will also monitor the activities of de-addiction centres to prevent their misuse.

To strengthen its operations, the STF will operate across three zones headed by Superintendents of Police in Dharamshala, Parwanoo and Mandi, with its headquarters in Shimla. The task force will submit fortnightly progress reports to the Government, which will review its actions and strategies as needed. This comprehensive approach underscores the Government's commitment to eradicating drug abuse and creating a safer and healthier Himachal Pradesh, said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

