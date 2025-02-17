New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Creating holding area at 60 stations experiencing high footfalls, a separate crowd management manual and raising awareness among passengers to not sit at stairs are among the measures being taken to prevent untoward incidents, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

These initiatives are being taken in the wake of a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station Saturday evening which killed 18 passengers, according to official figures, and left several injured.

Also Read | Noida Tragedy: 2.5-Year-Old Boy Watching Wedding Procession From Balcony Dies After Being Shot During Celebratory Firing, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Interacting with mediapersons at the Rail Bhawan here, Vashnaw said the Railways has identified 60 stations which normally receive a high footfall and decided to make permanent or temporary holding areas outside the platforms to regulate the flow of passengers to the stations.

"Sixty stations such as New Delhi, Patna, Surat, Bengaluru, Coimbatore have been identified for creating a holding area to manage the flow of passengers inside the station. They will be allowed to enter the platform according to departure of their trains so that the station areas don't get overcrowded," Vaishnaw said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 18 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

He cited the example of stations in Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is taking place -- where such holding areas have been created and flow of passengers regulated successfully so far.

Vaishnaw also said a separate crowd management manual will be created by merging all existing provisions, and a Standard Operating Procedure will be developed to handle passenger rush during festivals and special occasions.

"We will have to make a comprehensive manual for crowd management," the railway minister said.

Officials say the current crowd management norms are robust and efficient, but they are scattered in various circulars and communications of the Railways, bringing them at one place in a form of manual will help a lot.

According to the minister, raising awareness among passengers not to sit at stairs or at any place that can block the free movement of other travellers can also help in a big way to prevent incidents like the one which occurred at the New Delhi Railway Station.

"We cannot fine the passengers for sitting on the stairs. The only way is to create awareness is through the media that it can congest the necessary movement of other travellers," Vaishnaw said.

When asked if any action has been taken against officials for the Saturday stampede, Vaishnawa said taking any action will be against the principle of natural justice till the time the inquiry report comes.

"I have maintained a principle of 'We Fail'. So far as action is concerned, we haven't taken any action against any official as we are waiting for the inquiry committee to give its report. This is in line with the principle of natural justice," Vaishnaw stated.

On a question on the time frame for the committee to give its report, the railway minister said no time period has been fixed as it will put undue pressure on the committee members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)