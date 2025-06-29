The celebration for the 19th Statistics Day was held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Sunday (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): In recognition of the remarkable contributions made by Professor (Late) Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis to the field of statistics and economic planning, the Government has designated his birth day, June 29, as Statistics Day. The primary objective of celebrating this Day is to raise public awareness, particularly among the younger generation, about the pivotal role of statistics in policy formulation for national development, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a release on Sunday.

As per the release, the celebration for the 19th Statistics Day was held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Sunday. The theme for 19th Statistics Day was '75 Years of National Sample Survey', highlighting the enduring legacy and impact of the National Sample Survey in strengthening the statistical system of the country.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Rao Inderjit Singh, the Chief Guest of the event, in his address, paid tribute to Prof Mahalanobis and highlighted the significance of the dual milestone; the celebration of Statistics Day and the 75th year of the National Sample Survey (NSS).

He spoke about the transformation of the statistical system through the use of technological tools for real-time data monitoring. He emphasised the need for methodological reforms such as updated sampling techniques, integrated survey frameworks, and harmonisation with international standards.

He expressed the commitment of the ministry for inclusive engagement through consultations and capacity-building initiatives with State Governments. Union Minister lauded MoSPI's transparent and inclusive approach and urged the statistical community to support the national vision of a transparent and ever-improving National Statistical Office. He concluded by appreciating the dedication of statisticians and field functionaries of the ministry, as per the release.

Delivering the welcome address, Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, reflected on the NSS's remarkable journey and its evolution into one of the world's most robust and trusted statistical systems.

Dr Garg highlighted the various reforms undertaken during this journey, which started in 1950. Time reduction in publication of survey results and availability of data at more granular level with higher frequency, digital transformation undertaken in various work sphere from data collection through CAPI to its Dissemination through eSankhyiki portal having more than 135 million records, a dedicated data visualisation section on the website for demystifying the complex data, mainstreaming of alternative data sources including administrative statistics in the official statistics system were some of the reform initiatives. Dr. Garg emphasised in his welcome speech. He also mentioned that MoSPI's focus on data dissemination through technology has changed the paradigm of data-driven policymaking en route to Viksit Bharat.

Dr Rajeeva Laxman Karandikar, Chairman of the National Statistical Commission (NSC), in his address, mentioned the history of the Indian Statistical system and the valued contributions of Dr PC Mahalanobis to its development. He congratulated MoSPI for their efforts in modernising the Statistical system and thereby supporting data and evidence-based policy making. He underscored that statistical agencies can greatly contribute to other areas of governance, such as creating a uniform methodology for normalising scores in various online competitive exams and validating online voting. Such an initiative will create public trust in the government and will facilitate smooth governance.

Approximately 700 participants, including Senior officers from central ministries and Departments, State and UT Governments, representatives from international organisations such as UN agencies, and other key stakeholders, attended the event. The event also featured a documentary on the ministry's activities, the release added. (ANI)

