Indore, March 30: Many persons are feared trapped after a stepwell at a temple collapsed in the Patel Nagar area of Indore on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 12 PM when devotees were offering prayers in the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami. Ram Navami 2023: Procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri Despite Denial Amid Heavy Police Presence (See Pics and Video).

Stepwell Collapses at Temple in Indore:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Many feared being trapped after a stepwell at a temple collapsed in Patel Nagar area in Indore. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qfs69VrGa9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2023

Local administration has launched the rescue operation and trying to rescue people using ropes however, any official statement is still awaited. Further details awaited.

