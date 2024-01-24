Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], January 24 (ANI): The windowpane of a coach of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Satabdi Express train was damaged due to stone pelting at the Khana railway station in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Tuesday evening, officials said.

According to Dilip Kumar, railway staff at New Jalpaiguri railway station, the window glass of coach number C-9 has been broken and damaged near seats 48 and 49.

Although no casualties have been reported till now, Kumar added.

It is pertinent to note that after the train bearing no. 12041 Up Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Satabdi Express crossed Khana railway station, a heavy noise came up the window side. Later, the passengers found the window glass almost broken. After the incident, the Railway Protection Force, along with the Government Railway Police personnel, reported the incident to their higher officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

