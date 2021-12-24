Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): Punjab Director General of Police S Chattopadhyaya on Friday directed the police officials of the state to strengthen vigil around sensitive areas and deploy maximum police force at patrols in the wake of the recent blast in Ludhiana court complex.

"The DGP directed police officers to keep vigil at all the sensitive places and deploy maximum police force at nakas, besides ensuring day and night police patrolling and conduct spot checks at crowded places including markets, bus stands, railway stations," an official statement said.

"The DGP gave clear instructions to commissioners of police/ senior superintendents of police to not let anyone take law in their hands and if any person found indulging in any violent activities should be dealt with firmly and appropriate criminal cases should be registered immediately," it added.

Chattopadhyaya also warned of strict action against the police officials if they are found indulged in the "police-criminal nexus".

He said no unauthorized security should be given to any individual without the proper order from the DGP or ADGP Security. (ANI)

