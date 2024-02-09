New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Civic authorities on Friday demolished the building of a guest house in Basti Nizamuddin area for allegedly being an "unauthorised construction", officials said on Friday.

In a statement, the Municipal corporation of Delhi also said that during February so far, "131 demolition actions, 35 sealing actions, 10 actions against illegal plotting or colonisation" have been taken, reclaiming 18 acres land.

Taking strict action against unauthorized construction, the MCD today "demolished" the guest house in Basti Nizamuddin area, it said Friday.

A team of the MCD "completely demolished the first and second floors of the guest house," the civic body said in the statement, adding that it carried out this action "with the DDA" in "compliance" of court orders.

The MCD also demolished unauthorised construction in Kalindi Kunj area of its Central Zone, it said.

More such stringent actions are in the pipeline for execution of demolition actions in the coming days, the MCD said.

Actions has been taken in areas such as Dera, Mandi, Bhati, Chattarpur, Jonapur, Jaitpur, Mithapur, Burari, Narela, Bhalaswa, Kadipur, Alipur, Jeendpur, Bhorgarh, the statement said.

In January, the MCD took "495 demolition actions, 137 sealing actions, 69 actions against illegal plotting or colonisation, getting 125 acres land freed," it said, adding 66 offenders have been prosecuted.

The MCD said it will continue to carry out demolition, sealing actions, actions against illegal plotting or colonisation in the coming weeks with "higher intensity".

