Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 7 (ANI): After an FIR was filed in connection with the alleged violent clashes at Jadavpur University, TMC leader and professor at the University Om Prakash Mishra responded on Friday by criticizing the student who filed the complaint.

The FIR was filed against West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, his driver, and Om Prakash Mishra after the violent clashes at Jadavpur University.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Looking To Buy Natural Diamonds Flees With Precious Stones Worth INR 48 Lakh From Bharat Diamond Bourse in BKC After Promising To Make Payment Within a Week, Booked.

Speaking to ANI, Omprakash Mishra said, "There are several cases in which 48 people are named. In response to that, people have moved the court against those who were attacked, i.e. the Education Minister and me. It was a gathering of 3500 academicians and professors; it was attacked by ruffians who were masquerading as students... Fortunately, hundreds of reporters and thousands of cameras captured everything. Jadavpur University has been made into a bastion of left ideology..."

He described the student who filed the FIR as a politically charged individual with strong anti-Modi and anti-Mamata views.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 07, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"All academicians and professors have condemned this incident carried out by student organisations. They had no business to be there... Jadavpur University is about a fight between different groups of leftists... The student who filed an FIR against the minister and me, I have been told, is quite a grown-up boy, studied in different institutions and is still in BA first year; he is against Modi and also against Mamata. He salutes comrades," Mishra said.

He explained that a group of 3,500 academics and professors were attacked by people posing as students. He said the incident was captured by reporters and cameras.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by a university student, Indranuj Roy, who alleged that the minister's car hit him during his visit to the university, leading to his hospitalization. The Minister's car was halted after it entered the university campus, and a brawl ensued, causing a commotion on the college campus on Saturday.

The students wanted the students' council at the university to be elected right away. When Basu chose to leave the school in the face of the demonstrations, the two students claimed that his car intentionally struck them, seriously injuring them and forcing them to be taken to the hospital.

The Calcutta High Court, in an order passed by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, directed the registration of a case against the state minister. Justice Ghosh has ordered a report on the incident to be submitted by March 12. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)