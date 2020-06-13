India News | Sub Inspector Among Two Held for Taking Rs 3,000 Bribe

Nagpur, Jun 12 (PTI) A sub inspector of Nagpur rural police and a private person were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a liquor shop owner on Friday, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The accused were identified as PSI Nishant Junorkar (40), who is attached to Saoner Police Station, and Sagar Garje (23), it said.

The complainant had gone to a beer shop to purchase liquor bottles to store them at his outlet. When he was transporting the bottlers to Saoner, Junorkar and Garje stopped him and threatened to take action against him. The PSI demanded a bribe of Rs 3,000 for not taking any action, the ACB said.

The complainant assured the PSI of giving money later. He then approached the ACB and lodged a complaint against him.

The ACB officials laid a trap at an eatery near Saoner and arrested the duo while accepting the bribe on Friday night, the anti-graft agency said.

