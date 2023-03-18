New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the success of Indian democracy and its institutions is hurting some people and that is why they are attacking it.

PM Modi's remarks came after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said in London that the country's democracy is "under attack".

PM Modi, while addressing India Today Conclave 2023 said, "The world is watching how the democratic participation of more and more people is increasing in India. Even in the midst of the pandemic, many elections were held successfully. This is the strength of our institutions."

"Economy is strong today amidst the global crisis. The banking system is strong. This is the strength of our institutions. We have delivered the corona vaccine far and wide. We got more than 220 crore doses. This is the strength of our institutions," he said.

"I think, this success of India's democracy and its institutions is hurting some people and that is why they are attacking it," he added.

Without naming anyone, he also took a swipe at the people, who are denigrating the country and said that those people have taken the responsibility for applying 'Kala Tika' (black mark) to many auspicious things happening in the country.

"The country is full of confidence, determination and global scholars are also optimistic about India. In the midst of all this, there is talk of disappointment, frustration, of humiliating India, breaking India's morale," he said.

"When something auspicious is happening, there is a tradition to apply 'kaala tika', so when so many auspicious things are happening, some people have taken the responsibility to apply this 'kaala tika'," PM Modi added.

The BJP members are continuously demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in United Kingdom, alleging that he had maligned institutions in the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space." (ANI)

