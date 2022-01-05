Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 5 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was on my way to Ferozepur to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally but returned after receiving the test report," said Dhindsa.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Ferozepur in Punjab today to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) is contesting the upcoming Punjab assembly polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and BJP.

The three parties have formed a six member-committee to decide on seat sharing formal for Punjab polls to be held in 2022. (ANI)

