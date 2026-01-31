Mumbai, January 31: Amidst chants of 'Ajit dada amar rahe', NCP Sunetra Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and widow of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday took oath as the state's Deputy CM at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to Sunetra Pawar in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

She stepped into fill the post that became vacant following the demise of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati. With this Sunetra Pawar becomes the first woman Deputy Chief Minsiter of Maharashtra. Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony: Ajit Pawar’s Wife Sworn In As First Woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Sunetra Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Sunetra Pawar, leader of the NCP legislative party and wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra at the Lok Bhavan Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and other leaders present. pic.twitter.com/qL8IIvNeoR — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

#WATCH | Mumbai: NCP leaders chant 'Ajit dada amar rahe' as Sunetra Pawar, leader of the NCP legislative party and wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra at the Lok Bhavan pic.twitter.com/RU1cUXTbld — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra State President of NCP, Sunil Tatkare and NCP Working President Praful Patel, and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal were also present at the occasion.

NCP leaders raised the slogans of "Ahjit Dada amar rahe (long live Ajit Dada) and 'Bharat Mat ki Jai' as Sunetra Pawar took the oath of office. She was earlier elected leader of the NCP Legislative Party Leader earlier today. NCP leaders then met with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to finalise Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Deputy CM. Sunetra Pawar To Take Oath As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy CM Today; Know Her Age, Education and Family Background.

Sunetra Pawar is known for her work in sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment. A Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, she has emerged as a driving force behind several initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable progress

In 2010, she founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to raising environmental awareness and fostering eco-conscious communities. She has led extensive grassroots campaigns focusing on biodiversity conservation, protection of endangered species, water resource management, and drought mitigation.

Earlier, Chhagan Bhujbal welcomed the party's decision to elect Sunetra Pawar as Deputy CM, saying it's a good decision, and people want it following the untimely death of NCP chief Ajit Pawar. Speaking to the reporters, Bhujbal said, "It is good. People want it, and our MLAs are also demanding the same. This is absolutely right. Under the current circumstances, Sunetra Taai should indeed be the Leader of the Legislative Party and Deputy CM."

Ajit Pawar passed away on Wednesday when a chartered plane carrying him crashed-landed in Baramati. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots.

