Mumbai, January 31: In a swift political transition following the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has unanimously elected his wife, Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, as the leader of its Legislative Party. Sunetra Pawar is scheduled to take the oath of office as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra today, January 31, at 5:00 PM. The ceremony, to be held at Vidhan Bhavan, marks a historic milestone as she becomes the first woman to hold the prestigious post in the state's history.

Unanimous Election and Historic Appointment

The decision was finalised during a high-level meeting of NCP MLAs and MLCs held this afternoon in Mumbai. Her name was formally proposed by senior leader Dilip Walse Patil and seconded by Chhagan Bhujbal. The move is seen as a strategic effort by the party to maintain stability and leadership continuity within the Pawar family following the fatal plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reportedly endorsed the appointment, ensuring the Mahayuti alliance remains cohesive ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections and the state budget session in March.

Who Is Sunetra Pawar?

Sunetra Pawar, 62, has long been a prominent figure in Maharashtra, though she largely operated behind the scenes or in the social sector until recently.

Family Background: Born on October 18, 1963, in Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad), she comes from a distinguished political lineage. Her father, Bajirao Patil, was an agriculturist, and her brother, Padamsinh Patil, is a former State Minister and Lok Sabha MP.

Education: She holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from a college in Aurangabad.

Political Entry: While she managed political constituencies for her husband for decades, her formal electoral debut occurred in 2024 when she contested the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Although she lost that contest to her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule, she was subsequently elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2024.

Social and Business Legacy of Sunetra Pawar

Beyond politics, Sunetra Pawar is widely recognised for her work in environmental conservation and rural development. Known affectionately as "Vahini" (sister-in-law) across the state, she founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI) in 2010.

Her initiatives in transforming Katewadi into a "model eco-village" earned her the "Green Warrior Award." Additionally, she serves as a trustee for Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institution serving over 25,000 students, and chairs the Baramati Hi-Tech Textile Park.

Portfolios and Future Challenges

Sources indicate that Sunetra Pawar will likely manage the State Excise and Sports portfolios previously held by her late husband. However, the Finance portfolio is expected to remain temporarily with CM Fadnavis to facilitate the upcoming budget presentation. As she steps into this executive role, she faces the immediate challenge of navigating a sensitive political landscape, including potential merger discussions between the two NCP factions and the emotional task of leading the party through a period of mourning.

