New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The national capital witnessed a sunny morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature rising to 16.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the weather office said.

"There will be partly cloudy sky later in the day on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day will hover around 31 degrees Celsius,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD also predicted warmer days ahead with the maximum temperature reaching 34 degrees Celsius on March 15.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 31.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 77 per cent, the IMD said.

The city's air quality remained in the "moderate" category on Thursday. The air quality index (AQI) read 152 at 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

