Redmi India officially launched the Note 11 Pro Series in the country on Wednesday. The Redmi Note 11 Pro series comprises Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G models. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Series succeeds the Note 10 Series, which was launched last year. Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphones will go on sale on March 23, whereas the Note 11 Pro+ variants will be made available on March 15, 2022, via Amazon, Mi.com and offline retail stores. Redmi Note 11 Pro & Note 11 Pro+ India Prices & Sale Date Leaked Online: Report.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Note 11 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, whereas the Note 11 Pro+ 5G model comes powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Redmi Note 11 Pro (Photo Credits: Redmi)

For optics, Redmi Note 11 Pro gets a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP shooters. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G sports similar camera specifications as that of the Pro model but misses out on the 2MP depth sensor.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Upfront, both Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G get a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Both models run on Android 12 based MIUI 13 OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options include G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port and Bluetooth 5.0. Coming to the pricing, Remdi Note 11 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 19,999. On the other side, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G retails at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

