Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Vigilance and Anti-corruption cell of Assam police arrested a Superintendent of Taxes and his close aide from Morigaon district on corruption charges.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam Police said that the accused identified is Sonit Borthakur. His close aide is named Rajesh Kumar Gupta, who had collected a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant. He was caught by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

"Rajesh Kumar Gupta had taken the bribe money on February 19 on behalf of Sonit Borthakur who is the Superintendent of Taxes," Saikia said.

The victim was told by Borthakur to pay the amount as a bribe. Unwilling to pay bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam for taking necessary legal action against the public servant. A trap was laid by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam near the hospital of the complainant.

"Rajesh Kumar Gupta was caught red-handed. The tainted bribe money of Rs 30,000 was recovered, in presence of the independent witnesses," Saikia added. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police station under section 7a and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) and 120(B) of IPC against both of the accused. (ANI)

