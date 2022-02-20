Indore, February 20: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped on a fake promise of marriage in Nanda Nagar. The woman approached the police station on Friday to register a complaint.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the victim, in her complaint, alleged that she and the accused had become friends in 2018 and later developed a relationship. The accused later promised her that he would marry her, he even asked her to come to his house to discuss the marriage in January 2019. When she went to his home, he forced himself on her and sexually violated her. Gujarat Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Raped on Marriage Lure in Vadodara; Case Registered.

Reportedly, the accused later refused to marry her. The accused had also clicked her objectional photos and threatened her that he would upload these photos on social media. Based on her complaint, cops from Pardeshipura police station booked the accused under sections 376, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have launched a hunt to arrest the accused.

