New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the parties concerned including the central government and others to file a response to a petition moved by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) challenging an order which appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) for IOA for preparing its Constitution and conducting fresh elections.

A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and JK Maheshwari asked the parties concerned to file their responses in the matter. The court listed the matter for hearing after four weeks.

The court also said that the interim order to maintain the status quo on the order of the Delhi High Court will continue till further hearing.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered to maintain the status quo on the order of the Delhi High Court till Monday and listed the matter before the appropriate bench for a detailed hearing.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre and had supported the IOA plea, said the IOA has its own rules and the Delhi High Court's order to constitute a three-member committee of Administrators in this matter cannot be considered appropriate. At the international level, the appointment of CoA is seen as outside interference which can lead to the suspension of IOA.

The Delhi High Court on August 16, 2022, appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The CoA will prepare and adopt the constitution of IOA within 16 weeks, said the order. It said the three-member CoA will function under Justice Anil R. Dave and will have former chief election commissioner SY Qureshi and Vikas Swarup, former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs. The CoA will have Olympic medallists Abhinav Bindra, Anju Bobby George and Bombayla Devi as Consultant Sportspersons, the court said. (ANI)

