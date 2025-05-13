Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court has granted major relief to YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy in connection with the Andhra Pradesh liquor policy case.

The top court set aside the Andhra Pradesh High Court's earlier order, which had rejected Reddy's anticipatory bail plea.

Also Read | Pakistan Claims 11 Military Personnel, 40 Civilians Including 15 Children Killed During Military Confrontation With India; Releases Names of Victims From Pakistani Air Force and Army.

The Supreme Court has directed the High Court to conduct a fresh hearing on Mithun Reddy's anticipatory bail petition within four weeks.

Till that time, the court has made it clear that Reddy should not be arrested.

Also Read | E-Passport: India Launches First Phase of Next-Gen Digital Passport in 13 Cities To Boost Travel Document Security, Nationwide Implementation Expected by Mid-2025.

In its order, the Supreme Court observed that the Andhra Pradesh High Court did not adequately examine the evidence presented in the matter during its earlier proceedings.

The court stated that the High Court should thoroughly review the investigation materials collected so far, including those submitted by the Investigating Officer.

The bench stated that, at this stage, there was no credible material available that directly connects the petitioner to the alleged offence.

The Supreme Court emphasized that arrests must be grounded in reasonable and justifiable circumstances and not be based on assumptions.

Highlighting the concern of "mechanical arrests," the bench observed that immediate arrests following the registration of a case- without assessing the necessity or merit of such action are not acceptable.

The court made it clear that the mere filing of a case should not automatically lead to the arrest of the individual concerned.

The Supreme Court further stated that the reputation and dignity of a sitting Member of Parliament must be taken into account in such cases.

The court directed the Andhra Pradesh High Court to reconsider the bail plea in a fair and reasoned manner and to file the appropriate affidavit after re-evaluation.

The ruling offers temporary protection to Mithun Reddy and underlines the need for due process in high-profile investigations.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)