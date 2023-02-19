Faridabad (Haryana), Feb 19 (PTI) The Surajkund International Crafts Mela has become a major centre of tourism for the world, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said on Sunday.

Addressing the concluding event of the fair, he said this time the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) participated in it as partner nations.

"It is a matter of pride for us that foreign guests who participated in the G20 meeting also appreciated the atmosphere of this fair," he said.

The fair has become a major attraction of tourism for the world, he said.

It gives an opportunity to craftsmen, weavers and artisans from all over the world to showcase their products, the governor said.

This time the eight northeastern states participated in the fair as theme states.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Krishan Pal Gurjar, and Haryana minister Kanwar Pal were among the dignitaries at the concluding ceremony.

The 36th Surajkund International Crafts Mela began on February 3.

Inaugurating the fair, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had described it as a confluence of diverse cultures and arts of the country.

