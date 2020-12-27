Surat, Dec 27 (PTI) Surat district in Gujarat on Sunday reported 158 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, the state healthdepartment said.

The overall coronavirus caseload in Surat district now stands at 48,646, while the death toll rose to 1,132, an official release said.

With 133 new recoveries in Surat city in the day, the total number of people discharged so far has gone up to 34,804. The COVID-19 case recovery rate in Surat improved to 95.51 per cent, said the Surat Municipal Corporation.

The number of new tests conducted on Sunday and overall tests done so far in Surat district was not available.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)