Surat, Nov 28 (PTI) Surat district on Saturday reported 284 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 41,922, while fatalities rose by two to 1,065, the Gujarat health department said.

Surat city reported228 new cases and 180 recoveries, while rural parts added 56 new cases and 41 recoveries, the department said in a release.

With a total 29,655 patients having been discharged so far, Surat city's recovery rate now stands at 93.48 per cent, the municipal corporation said.

A total 505 patients remained admitted in various hospitals in the city including 160 in two government hospitals, it said.

COVID-19 bed occupancy in Surat's civil hospital stands at 3.96 per cent, with 88 out of total 2,225 beds remaining occupied.

In civic-run SMIMER hospital, the bed occupancy rate is 8.77 per cent, with 72 of total 821 beds occupied, the civic body said.

16,684 persons are currently under quarantine in Surat, it said.

In Surat district, Bardoli taluka reported the highest number of 12 new cases, taking its tally to 1,857.

At 2,272, Kamrej taluka has so far reported the highest number of cases, while at 80, the count is the lowest in Umarpada taluka, officials added.

