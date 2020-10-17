Surat, Oct 17 (PTI) Surat's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose by 239 on Saturday to touch 32,713, the highest in Gujarat, while two deaths took the toll to 989, an official said.

A total of 286 people were discharged, with Surat city accounting for 179.

Also Read | Navratri 2020: Nine Ways to Celebrate Navratri Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Of the new cases, Surat city accounted for 171 and the rural parts of the district 68, he added.

The city's recovery rate reached 91.8 per cent with the overall number of people discharged reaching 22,469.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Centenary Convocation of University of Mysore on October 19.

While 27,958 patients areunder quarantine in the city, 644 patients are admitted in various hospitals in the city, including 201 in two government-run facilities, the official said.

"In the civil hospital, 111 beds are occupied as against 2,225 beds available. In SMIMER hospital run by SMC, out of 821 beds, 90 are occupied as on date," he added.

In rural Surat, Kamrej has reported 1,763 cases so far and 88 deaths, the highest in nine talukas, while Choryasi has reported 1,712 cases, followed by Bardoli with 1,548, said officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)