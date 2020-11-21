Surat, Nov 21 (PTI) Surat district reported 262 coronavirus cases and two deaths on Saturday, while 218 people, including 179 from city limits, recovered from the infection, an official said.

While the district's caseload is 39,951, the toll stands at 1,049, he added.

"Of the new cases, the city accounted for 211 and the rural parts 51. The rural part of the district also saw 39 people getting discharged during the day," he said.

With 28,388 persons getting discharged so far, the city's recovery rate rose to 94.1 per cent, said a Surat Municipal Corporation official, adding that 416 patients are currently in hospital and 12,335 in quarantine.

"Out of these 416 patients, 135 are admitted in two government hospitals. The bed occupancyrate of the civil hospital is 2.92 per cent, while that of SMIMER Hospital is 8.53 per cent," the SMC official informed.

COVID-19 cases in Kamrej of rural Surat have risen to 2,195, the highest among nine talukas, with eight new cases on Saturday, while Choryasi is second with 2,101, and Umarpada lowest with 78.

