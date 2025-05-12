Jammu, May 12 (PTI) Security forces are engaging suspected drones observed along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu region on Monday, an Army official said.

He, however, said there is no need to be alarmed.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 2 Held for Allegedly Raping 20-Year-Old Intern From Chennai After Consuming Alcohol in Party.

"A small number of suspected drones have been observed near Samba in J&K. They are being engaged," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)