Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Police beefed up the security along the Raigad coastline after the Indian Coast Guard informed the ICG Murud in the Raigad district that a 'suspicious' Pakistani boat had been spotted 2.5 to 3 nautical miles offshore near the Korlai coast.

However, after the police investigation, it was discovered that the 'suspicious object' spotted is likely a fishing net buoy fitted with a GPS tracker, used to prevent nets from sinking and to facilitate retrieval, police said in a statement.

According to the police, the Indian Coast Guard has reported that the object--suspected as a boat transponder or buoy with AIS transponder--likely drifted into Indian waters due to sea currents.

The security scare-off came after the ICG Murud received information from ICG Delhi that a suspicious Pakistani boat, 'Muqadar Boya 99', with registered number MMSI-463800411, was spotted 2.5 to 3 nautical miles in the Arabian Sea on Sunday.

Given the sensitive nature of the incident, Raigad Police responded immediately and proactively. Upon receiving the intel, the Superintendent of Police (SP), along with Additional SP, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), and other related officers, rushed to the given coordinates without delay.

The Raigad Police immediately jumped into action, two quick response teams and BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) teams were dispatched to Revdanda coast, Korlai area, JSW, and Salav to conduct patrolling and search operations.

According to police, armed checkpoints (a total of 19) were established across all police station areas in the district, especially along the coastal and creek regions. Suspicious vehicles and persons were thoroughly checked. All hotels, lodges, and resorts in the district were searched.

Given the seriousness, all coastal and creek-area police station officers were instructed to deploy adequate manpower at landing points and along the coastline to conduct search operations. Local fishermen and residents were taken into confidence and instructed to assist in identifying any suspicious boats or individuals.

Thorough inspections of hotels, lodges, resorts, homestays, and roadside eateries along the coast and creeks were conducted. Police were deployed at jetties, deserted locations, islands, checkposts, and landing points, the police said.

With coordination from the Indian Coast Guard, search operations were carried out in the sea using their vessels. All police stations conducted inspections of suspicious locations in their jurisdiction.

Coordination was also done with the Indian Navy, Customs, Maharashtra Maritime Board, and Fisheries Department to gather more information and intensify the search for the suspicious boat.

Joint inspections with the Fisheries Department were carried out, focusing on boats anchored at the shore, at jetties, and in creek/coastal areas, the police said.

Blockades and deployments were reinforced at all marine outposts, remote locations, and checkposts. Drone surveillance was conducted in the Korlai coastal area by the Fisheries and Forest Departments of Alibag. Marine patrolling was increased, and officials from government fisheries institutions were informed and involved.

The Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate was alerted and instructed to increase vigilance and conduct thorough checks. Neighbouring district police units were also warned, police said in the statement.

Coordination and special operations were planned involving the Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Customs, Fisheries Dept., Maharashtra Maritime Board, and Marine Police Force. The Coast Guard also conducted aerial surveillance using helicopters.

Raigad Police also deployed 52 officers and 554 constables in various teams actively participating in this search operation.

According to the police, it was discovered that the suspicious object spotted is likely a fishing net buoy fitted with a GPS tracker, used to prevent nets from sinking and to ease retrieval. A similar incident occurred earlier on January 3, 2025, when such a buoy was found at Okha, Gujarat, the police added. (ANI)

