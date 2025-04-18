Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has dismissed police sub-inspector Ranjit Kalse, who alleged he was offered a contract to kill key suspect Walmik Karad in the Beed sarpanch murder case, officials said on Friday.

Following his dismissal, the Shivaji Nagar police in Beed on Friday arrested Kasle in a case registered against him under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, an official said.

Also Read | Who Is Swaran Singh, Senior JNU Professor Fired Over Sexual Harassment Allegations?.

The order for dismissal of Kalse, who was already under suspension, was issued under Article 311 (withdrawal of Presidential pleasure) of the Constitution, under which the government can dismiss any government employee without holding an inquiry.

The dismissed policeman can approach the Bombay High Court against the orders issued against him.

Also Read | GPS Error Leads to Accident in Jhansi: Narrow Escape For Trio on Way to Wedding After GPS Navigation Misguides Them Onto Railway Tracks, SUV Crushed by Bundelkhand Express.

Kalse had made sensational claims that he was offered a hefty amount to kill Karad, a key accused in the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9 last year, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company.

Karad is among the eight persons arrested and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Talking to reporters at Pune airport on Thursday night, Kalse reiterated his claim that he was given a contract to eliminate Karad in an encounter.

Kasle was under suspension, and a preliminary enquiry (PE) was underway against him.

A case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against him for allegedly posting an objectionable comment on social media on April 2.

While on the run to evade arrest, he posted videos on social media making sensational claims that were rubbished by police officials time and again.

In a recent video, he expressed his willingness to surrender before the police, and he was detained from a hotel in Beed on Friday, the official said.

During his interaction with reporters in Pune on Thursday, when Kasle was asked if he had evidence to back his claim, he said those who make such offers do so behind closed doors and ensure no trail is left behind.

He also said he rejected the "encounter" offer because the law must punish Karad if the latter is guilty in the case. Kasle had also claimed he was "kidnapped and taken to Barshi in Kolhapur" and that his duty schedule was "changed on polling day".

He claimed Rs 10 lakh was transferred into his account from a company linked to a former minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)