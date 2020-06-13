Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Suspicious Object Found N Bandipora-Srinagar Road

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 09:36 AM IST
Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): A suspected object was found near Popchan/Nadhihal on Bandipora-Srinagar road by Army's Road Opening Party (ROP) on Saturday morning.

"Traffic has been stopped and Joint Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) is on the job," said SSP Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

