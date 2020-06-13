India News | Suspicious Object Found N Bandipora-Srinagar Road

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): A suspected object was found near Popchan/Nadhihal on Bandipora-Srinagar road by Army's Road Opening Party (ROP) on Saturday morning.

"Traffic has been stopped and Joint Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) is on the job," said SSP Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

