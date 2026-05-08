India News | Sustainability, Inclusion, Culture, Economic Growth, Compassion to Guide Delhi's Future Development: LG TS Sandhu

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday outlined five core pillars that will define the national capital's future development, emphasising a long-term and humane approach to governance.

Speaking at a felicitation program organised at SIS, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), of which he is an alumnus, the LG enunciated sustainability, inclusion, culture, innovation & economic growth and compassion as the principles that will drive reimaging Delhi.

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He underlined that governance should be responsive, accessible and humane.

According to a press release, Sandhu identified air pollution, cleaning of the Yamuna, rejuvenation of water bodies, effective waste management, sustainable mobility and enhanced green cover as issues central to Delhi's urban vision, stressing that government and people will have to move beyond reactive measures and commit to long-term ecological planning.

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Stressing that growth and development will have to be inclusive, the LG said that the benefits of growth should be shared and opportunities should be accessible to all.

"Delhi's future must belong equally to women, senior citizens, youth, differently-abled, migrant workers, entrepreneurs, artists, students, and vulnerable communities. Urban development cannot be limited to physical infrastructure alone. It must also strengthen social infrastructure - healthcare, education, safety, accessibility, and dignity," Sandhu stressed.

The LG Sandhu called for technology and governance to work together so that systems that are transparent, efficient and citizen-friendly are created.

"The first pillar is sustainability. No city can aspire to global leadership without addressing environmental challenges with urgency and sincerity. Cleaner air, rejuvenated water bodies, enhanced green cover, effective waste management, the adoption of renewable energy, and sustainable mobility, must become central, to Delhi's urban vision," LG Sandhu added.

He further stated, "We must move, beyond reactive measures and commit ourselves to long-term ecological planning. The Yamuna must not only be cleaned; it must be restored, as a vibrant ecological, and cultural lifeline of this city."

LG Sandhu said, "Delhi has always represented the spirit of India, diverse, resilient, dynamic, and aspirational." (ANI)

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