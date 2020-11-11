Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikary on Wednesday skipped the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat.

Other than Adhikary, Education minister Partha Chatterjee, who is reportedly unwell, was absent from Wednesdays meeting which saw the presence of almost 80 per cent of the ministers, a well placed source told PTI.

Also Read | Telangana State Police Launches Police Public Safety Integrated Operation Centre in Cyberabad.

"Don't know why he (Adhikary) was absent today. Other than him Partha Chatterjee was also absent because he is a bit unwell," the source told PTI.

Adhikari has been distancing himself from the party for the past several months and organising programmes without the party banner.

Also Read | Amazon Accuses Future Group of Insider Trading; Asks SEBI to Review the Reliance-Future Group Deal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)