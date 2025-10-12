Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 12 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday attended the Veterans' Swabhimaan Rally 2025 at the Narangi Military Station in Guwahati.

Organised under the aegis of Headquarters 51 Sub Area, the rally was a tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of India's armed forces veterans, while also reaffirming the nation's solidarity with the families of fallen heroes, a press release stated.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did India Post Sent SMS Asking To Update Address Within 48 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Debunks Fake Message Going Viral.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya described the event as a moment of pride and reflection. He praised the spirit of the soldiers who have served the nation selflessly across generations.

The Governor observed that a soldier never truly retires but instead begins a new journey from defending the nation to contributing towards nation-building.

Also Read | Tarn Taran By-Election 2025: Nomination for Upcoming Bypoll To Begin on October 13.

He further emphasised that honouring those who defend the country is not merely a responsibility but a part of India's cultural ethos.

During his address, the Governor outlined various landmark welfare initiatives undertaken by the government for veterans and their families. He cited schemes such as the One Rank One Pension (OROP), the Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme, and a host of programmes aimed at promoting skill development and supporting self-employment among ex-servicemen.

He also acknowledged Assam's leadership in ex-servicemen welfare, noting the state's provision of a two per cent job reservation for ex-servicemen in Grade I and II government posts, the increase in medical college seats for veterans' children from three to nine, and the effective implementation of welfare policies through the State Managing Committee of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare.

Governor Acharya further highlighted Raj Bhavan Assam's own initiative, namely "Rajyapal Assam Rashtriya Kritagyata Aur Jagrookta Yojana", which seeks to bring the inspiring stories of veterans into schools and colleges across the state, instilling in the younger generation a sense of national pride and gratitude.

The Governor, on the occasion, also congratulated the Rajyik Sainik Board, Assam, for receiving a national award from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in recognition of its outstanding contributions to veteran welfare.

As part of the rally, special financial aid was extended to Veer Naris and needy veterans as a mark of respect and support. Welfare assistance, including motorised wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and mechanical medical beds, was handed over to physically challenged veterans.

The venue also featured service stalls providing medical support, pension advisory, financial counselling, and opportunities for skill development to address the diverse needs of the veteran community.

Describing the rally as a celebration of the sacred bond between soldiers and citizens, the Governor said, "This relationship is integral to the strength and soul of the nation."

The event saw participation from a wide cross-section of the defence and civilian community, including veterans, serving personnel, and dignitaries such as Lt Gen Sanjay Malik of GOC 101 Area; Maj Gen A K Sharma, GOC 51 Sub Area; Lt Gen R P Kalita (Retd); and Air Marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi (Retd), along with several other senior civil and military officials. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)