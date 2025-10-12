Fact Check: Did India Post Sent SMS Asking To Update Address Within 48 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Debunks Fake Message Going Viral

New Delhi, October 12: Did you receive an SMS claiming that your India Post package could not be delivered due to an "incomplete address"? The message allegedly sent by India Post urges the recipient to update his or her address within 48 hours to ensure redelivery. Many users across across the country have reported receiving such messages recently. "India Post: Your package has arrived at the warehouse, and we attempted delivery twice but were unable due to incomplete address information," the viral message read. The viral message, which has been attributed to India Post, also goes on to create a sense of urgency among the recipient.

The alleged SMS from the government-operated postal system further asks customer to update the details of their address within 48 hours. "Please update your address details within 48 hrs; otherwise, your package will be returned," the message added. The message also features an alleged link to update the address, with India Post stating that they will re-deliver the package after the address update is completed. "Please update the address in the link: https://indiapost-gov-in.one/index," it added. Scroll below to know if the viral India Post message is genuine or fake. Did a Rat Run Across Al Jazeera Anchor’s Desk During Live Broadcast? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Video Going Viral With Fake Claim.

India Post Never Sends Such Messages, Says PIB After Customers Receive Address Update SMS

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Press Information Bureau (PIB's) Fact Check Unit debunked the viral India Post message as fake. PIB issued a clarification and said that India Post never sends such messages asking customers to update their address for delivering articles. PIB, which busts fake news and misinformation related to the Government of India, further warned people against clicking on fraudulent link shared in the viral India Post message. Did Indian Air Force Share an Edited Image of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Made by Pakistani Propaganda Account ‘Ousai2002’.

"Beware of fake links. India Post never sends such messages," PIB's post read. Hence, the alleged claim that India Post sent an SMS to its customers asking them to update their address details within 48 hours to avoid the package from being returned is fake. As clarified by PIB, India Post never sends such messages to its customers. PIB has also advised people not to click on suspicious links provided in such fraudulent messages.

Claim : India Post sent SMS asking customers to update their address details within 48 hours to avoid the package being returned. Conclusion : PIB's Fact Check Unit said that India Post never sends such messages asking customers to update their address for delivering articles. Full of Trash Clean

