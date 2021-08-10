Mathura (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A synthetic milk factory was unearthed here following the arrest of seven people, police said on Monday.

The factory was unearthed in Jugasana village falling under Baldeo police station of Mathura district, they said.

"The milk was supplied in the area of Mathura, Aligarh and Hathras," Srish Chandra, Superintendent of Police rural, said.

He said acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid on Sunday in registered firm Prem Chandra Agrawal milk collection centre owned by accused Munna Lal.

One tanker filled with 10,000 litres of synthetic milk, 25 quintal of skimmed milk powder, Rs 17,000 cash, six mobile phones were among the other things recovered from the factory, officials said.

According to officials, accused Munna Lal, Azaruddin, Atul Agrawal and Akash Agrawal, Akil Khan, Jagannath and Sudhir confessed to their involvement in supplying synthetic milk.

The synthetic milk was supplied by tankers in Sadabad area of Hathras and Iglas-based dairy of Aligarh, other small dairies, local areas of Mathura, they added.

The accused have been sent to judicial custody, the officials said.

