New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The Centre has appointed a special public prosecutor to conduct a trial in the case related to Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is being extradited from the US and is expected to arrive here on Thursday.

In a late-night notification, the Union home ministry said advocate Narender Mann will be the special public prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI (Mumbai attacks) for three years.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), read with sub-section (8) of section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the central government hereby appoints Narender Mann, advocate as special public prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to NIA case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI on behalf of the National Investigation Agency before the NIA Special Courts at Delhi and Appellate Courts, for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier," the notification said.

