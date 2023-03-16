Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 16 (ANI): Two women were killed and one person injured after a fire broke out in the godown of a private cracker company near Nagarasampatti in Pennagaramof Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri District on Thursday.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the two deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured person who is undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire in the cracker godown," poilce said. (ANI)

